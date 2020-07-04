Martinez, Jin

School: Southwest Highschool
Message to graduate: I've been seeing your growth and I really think you can do something influential in this world. Keep Working Hard.
Favorite quote: "I purple you."
Favorite memory: His brothers coming together to congratulate him.
Future plans: Wants to become a singer and a dancer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.