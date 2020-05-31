Mata, Joel

School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: We are so proud of you Joel. Continue to achieve all your goals in life. Good luck in ASU!
Future plans: Attending Arizona State University in the fall majoring in Computer Engineering
Parents' names: Carlos and Melissa Mata
