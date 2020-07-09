McCormick, Raul D.

School: Imperial Valley College
Message to graduate: I have been a DSPS student for 7 years. I’m grateful to God for being with me during this journey along with my family. I’ve finally graduated!!!
Extracurriculars: Vertical College Club
Favorite memory: Going to a school trip to the mountains during the night.
Future plans: Going to take a year off before I go back to school again.
Parents' names: Griselda (mom)
