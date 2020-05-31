School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: I love You. You are my World. Don’t let anyone stop you from accomplishing everything you want. The sky’s the limit.
Accomplishments: Football scholarship
Extracurriculars: Football, wrestling, track and baseball
Favorite quote: Arrive. Raise Hell. Leave.
Favorite memory: Being out on that football every Friday night and being the best you can be. Luv it!!
Future plans: Going to Waldorf University in Iowa with a football scholarship.
Parents' names: Melissa Medina
