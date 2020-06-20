Mendoza, Natalia

School: Calexico High School
Message to graduate: Natalie your family loves you so much and we are all so proud of you and of your accomplishments! Congratulations!
Extracurriculars: FFA, theatre, swim
Future plans: Go to Imperial valley College and transfer to a 4 year university to get her Bachelors in animal science.
Parents' names: Ines Andrade and David Mendoza
