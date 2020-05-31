School: Calexico High School
Message to graduate: We want to congratulate our son for being an excellent student. We are extremely proud of what you have accomplished. We love you!
Favorite quote: “YHLQMDLG” by Bad Bunny
Favorite memory: My favorite memory would probably be spending my time with friends and girlfriend.
Future plans: I plan on attending IVC and transferring to SDSU to pursue a career of nursing.
Parents' names: Teresa Miramontes and Jesús Miramontes
