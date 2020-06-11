Montano, Karina

School: IMPERIAL VALLEY COLLEGE
Message to graduate: Congrats on your Graduation Karina!! We are so Proud of you!!! You Did it!! IVC CLASS OF 2020!!
Accomplishments: She is graduating with an AA in Spanish for transfer.
Future plans: She will continue her educatition in SDSU. She wants to become a Spanish teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.