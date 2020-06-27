Morales, Kassandra

School: Imperial Valley College
Message to graduate: We're beyond excited to see you excel on your next journey. May god continue blessing and guiding you as you continue to accomplish greater things.
Favorite quote: "It's not about what's waiting on the other side of the mountain, it's about the climb"
Parents' names: Micaela Leyva and Jesus Morales
