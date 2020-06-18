School: Imperial Valley College
Message to graduate: Words cannot begin to explain how proud I am of all that you have accomplished. With undoubted perseverance, you reached a goal that at the start felt unattainable. One milestone down, many more to go and I’ll be there every step of the way.
Accomplishments: AA Behavioral Science
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.