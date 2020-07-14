School: Calexico High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations, you're closing a Last chapter in your life is a new beginning, we are proud of you since the First day of high school. You always to achieve your plan and dreams with protection of God.
Accomplishments: A Student of the Month
Extracurriculars: In Estudiantina 🎸 I write my own songs
Favorite quote: When The Moon is Not Full, The Stars Shine More Bright
Favorite memory: My last year of High School was the best years of my life because I met new friends and going to miss this school Once A Bulldog, Always Bulldog. Also I graduate with my Class Of 2020 🎓🐾and my dream was going to prom.
Future plans: Attending IVC to get a Music Class because I want to be a singer.
Parents' names: Jose Muñoz and Carmen Muñoz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.