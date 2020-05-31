Munguia, Valerie

School: Calexico high school
Message to graduate: We are honored to pronounce that you are a graduate.
Extracurriculars: We are proud because Valerie participated on circle of friends,also had an opportunity to be a cheerleader during her highschool years. Valerie also shined while smiling.
Favorite quote: "Success is not final, failure is not fatal:it is the the Courage to Continue that counts." By Winston Churchill
Future plans: Her future plan is to go to ivc for two years and then transfer to sdsu to study criminal justice .
Parents' names: Cristina Medina and Luis Munguia
