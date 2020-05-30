School: Imperial High School
Message to graduate: We are so proud of your accomplishments! Reach for the stars and continue to excel! You have showed so much strength and courage during these times of turbulence! You are our hero!!
Accomplishments: CSF, San Diego Tribune Academic Excellence Award
Extracurriculars: Basketball, Football, Track and Field
Favorite quote: Success is not an accident, success is actually a choice. Steph Curry
Favorite memory: When things were normal and we could attend track meets!
Future plans: Attend SDSU to pursue a BA in History and Education
Parents' names: Cynthia and Jose Murguia
