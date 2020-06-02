School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: Carly, we are extremely proud of all of your accomplishments! Your are strong, intelligent, kind, giving and responsible. We pray God continues to protect you and guide you. Love, Your family
Accomplishments: Magna Cum Laude 4.17 GPA Top 20 in your Class Nation Honor Society AP Courses Computer Science Pathway Girls Varsity Soccer Captain Girls Varsity Soccer Coaches Award
Extracurriculars: Fellowship of Christian Athletes Girls Varsity Soccer Varsity Track Team
Favorite quote: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me" Philippians 4:13
Favorite memory: Varsity Girls Soccer Games!
Future plans: Attend IVC for the Nursing Program and continue to medical school to become a pediatrician.
Parents' names: Carlos and Teri Nava
