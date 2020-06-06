Nava, Jasmine

School: Imperial High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations Jasmine we are so so proud of you, all the hard work & dedication played off. You did it baby girl, we love you so much. Cant wait to see all that you will accomplish in your life. This is just the beginning my love. Let the adventures begin, now on to the next chapter of your beautiful life. IVC here she comes.😘👩🎓🎉2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣0️⃣🎈🐯
Favorite quote: "At some point you just have to let go, move on. Because no matter how painful it is, it's the only way we grow." - Meredith Grey
Future plans: Attend IVC, nursing program
Parents' names: MaryJane & step dad Luis
