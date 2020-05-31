Navarrete, Melanie

School: Calexico High School
Message to graduate: Always love you Kray, Mom and Dad
Accomplishments: CHP 11-99 Foundation General Program scholarship.
Favorite quote: It ain’t about how hard you hit, it’s about how hard you you can get hit, and keep moving forward.
Future plans: She has great dreams and for her future, she is pursuing a career in nursing, she is looking forward to starting clases this summer at IVC.
Parents' names: Jose and Laura Navarrete
