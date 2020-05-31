Ochoa, Oscar-Ismael

School: Southwest High School
Message to graduate: We are so proud of you Pelon!! We love you. Dios te bendiga hoy y siempre mi amorcito.
Favorite quote: “Lo único imposible es aquello que no intentas”
Future plans: Attend IVC to obtain an Associate’s in Law Enforcement and then pursuit his career at SDSU.
Parents' names: Oscar and Citlali Ochoa
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.