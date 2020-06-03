School: Holtville High School
Message to graduate: It has always seemed to me that you have learned with pleasure, so easily and so sincere. Believe in your dreams, Dawson, reach out and make them come alive! Congratulations, with Love, Nani
Accomplishments: "Top 20 Graduates" MESA
Favorite quote: "I love you more..."
Favorite memory: Always coming to my rescue!
Future plans: UC Long Beach bound!!
Parents' names: Lilia Santana
