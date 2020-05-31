Ortega, Leslie Michell

School: Central Unión High School
Message to graduate: Leslie we are incredibly proud of you and all of your accomplishments. We can’t wait to be there for all your future endeavors. We love you so much.
Accomplishments: Leslie has maintained honor roll all four years of her high school education. Leslie is planning on continuing her education.
Extracurriculars: Leslie has been part of The Great Spartan Band, Basketball as well as law academy.
Favorite quote: “All dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.” —Walt Disney
Future plans: Leslie is planning on expanding her education and becoming a neonatal nurse.
Parents' names: Jose Ortega y Lucia Ortega
