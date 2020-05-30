Osuna, DeNiro

School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: Proud of all of your accomplishments. Cannot wait time to see what the future holds. God bless and guide you in your future endeavors.
Accomplishments: 3.7 overall GPA, 3-year Bell Game champion, 2-time athlete of the week recipient in football - IVPress, 2-time City Champion in football, 2-time San Diego Section CIF student scholar honor, CIF Sportsmanship Award football, 2-time Football IVL Offense player of the year, IVL baseball player of the year award, 3-time All Valley Offensive player of the year football award and San Diego Section All CIF football award. 32-5 overall record as a varsity football player with 7,500+ yards passing yards.
Extracurriculars: Baseball, football and video gaming
Favorite quote: Mamba Mentality “A constant quest to be the best version of one’s self” ~ Kobe Bryant
Favorite memory: Highlight in baseball was pitching a no hitter his junior year. Highlight in football was winning the Bell game his sophomore year.
Future plans: Attend Fullerton College in the fall to study computer science while playing football and baseball.
Parents' names: Regina Osuna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.