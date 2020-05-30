School: Calipatria High School
Message to graduate: Congrats! Follow your Dream. Love you Forever, Like you For Always. From Woolfpack
Accomplishments: Honor Roll, 6 Quarters Wrestling Coach’s Award 2019 FFA Participation Award Cadet Corps Award Imperial County Office of Education Recognition as Cade
Extracurriculars: U. S. Naval Sea Cadets, 2 years Future Farmers of America, 2 years Wrestling Team, 2 years Cheer Squad, 2 years School Cadet Corps, 3 years Football Team field Manager, 1 Season
Favorite quote: “I will not quit until my Dream is a Reality.”
Favorite memory: Invited by University of Southern California (USC) to present Colors by the Cadet Corps at their Football Game. And, of course, all the desert camping and off-road riding, including Erica’s Quince birthday celebration at desert.
Future plans: Complete discussions with Recruiter and enlist with the U. S. Marine Corps.
Parents' names: Mom Lisa Perez and Tia Rachel and Tio Miguel Zepeda
