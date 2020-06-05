School: Brawley Union High School
Message to graduate: So proud of you of your hard work and dedication, this is just the beginning for you, always be sure that we are always with you, never forget that .... we love you so much princess💖🌸💗🤟🏻
Accomplishments: In all 4 years she manage to maintain a 4+ GPA took several AP classes, Honors, all this while involved in school activities, she graduated summa cum laude, and got Citizenship award of the year....
Extracurriculars: ASB Historian, link crew, Class office, Rodeo club, Golf,....
Favorite quote: “Living life full of good vibes”
Future plans: Going off to SDSU to major in English
Parents' names: Xochitl Parra, David Diaz
