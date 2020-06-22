School: Calexico High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations, we love you and can’t wait to see what other big accomplishments you have ahead❤️
Accomplishments: With an amazing mind set, hard work and determination lost 70 pound and continues to work on bettering himself
Extracurriculars: varsity football
Favorite quote: “Everybody Has A Dream, But Not Everybody Has A Grind” -Eric Thomas
Future plans: Marine Corps
Parents' names: Guillermina Perez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.