Ponchione, Malena
School: Imperial

Message to graduate: I'm so proud of you Malena! God bless your new journey. Love you, Lupita

Accomplishments: Graduating with honors. 4 years Desert League Valley Champs in Basketball

Favorite quote: Phillipians 4:13 "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me"

Favorite memory: Laughing when we order from Starbucks.

Parents' names: Maritza and Richard Ponchione

