Ponchione, Malena

School: Imperial
Message to graduate: I'm so proud of you Malena! God bless your new journey. Love you, Lupita
Accomplishments: Graduating with honors. 4 years Desert League Valley Champs in Basketball
Favorite quote: Phillipians 4:13 "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me"
Favorite memory: Laughing when we order from Starbucks.
Parents' names: Maritza and Richard Ponchione
