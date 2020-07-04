School: Finley Elementary School
Message to graduate: Proud of you. You have a bright future ahead of you. Never give up.
Accomplishments: Citizen of the month March/April
Extracurriculars: Dual program
Favorite quote: I’m a smart cookie.
Favorite memory: He went from TK to kinder (dual program) in November and was able to catch up and learn everything that was taught before he moved into kindergarten dual class. He excelled.
Future plans: Succeed in First grade and upcoming years.
Parents' names: Sergio and Valerie Puerta
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.