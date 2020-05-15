School: Calexico Mission
Message to graduate: Congratulations on your graduation!
Accomplishments: Valedictorian, perfect attendance, leadership awards, Merit Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Volleyball, painting, music, debate club
Favorite quote: "Respect as the utmost value."
Favorite memory: First day of school
Future plans: Graduating college
Parents' names: Jesus and Dina Quinonez2
