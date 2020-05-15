School: Calexico Mission

Message to graduate: Congratulations on your graduation!

Accomplishments: Valedictorian, perfect attendance, leadership awards, Merit Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Volleyball, painting, music, debate club

Favorite quote: "Respect as the utmost value."

Favorite memory: First day of school

Future plans: Graduating college

Parents' names: Jesus and Dina Quinonez2

