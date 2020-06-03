School: Imperial High School

Message to graduate: We are so proud of you Baby Girl, we Love you and can't wait to see what God has for your future!!

Accomplishments: FFA, showing animals at Mid-Winter Fair (Steers, calves, goats, rabbits, chickens, and dogs

Extracurriculars: Essential worker at Desert Veterinary Group in Imperial, taking care of Imperial Valley pets. Loves taking care of animals.

Future plans: Going to IVC for 2 years, then transferring out to university for career in Animal Science.

Parents' names: Ramona & Faustino Ramirez

