Ramirez, Elizabeth

School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: We are so proud of you and know you will be successful in all future endeavors.
Accomplishments: Graduating Magna Cum Laude
Extracurriculars: Travel soccer, varsity soccer, varsity cross county, ASB, Great Spartan Band, yearbook, and 4-H.
Favorite quote: Wherever you go, go with all your heart.
Favorite memory: Being a princess on the 2019 Homecoming Court.
Future plans: Going to UC San Diego and majoring in Biology.
Parents' names: Tina Ramirez
