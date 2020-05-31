School: Imperial Valley College
Message to graduate: We r so proud of u of all ur acomplishments. LOVE NEEDS NO WORDS We love u James Yanely Mom n Dad
Accomplishments: Art , Music
Extracurriculars: Challengers. Lil leauge baseball Art
Favorite quote: Why me Undertale .
Favorite memory: Going to Disney
Future plans: Countinue wit art n design school.
Parents' names: Celina & Michael Romero-Felix
