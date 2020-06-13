School: Imperial Valley College
Message to graduate: Congratulations! I love you!
Accomplishments: Oscar Cardenas Foundation Scholarship University of Phoenix Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Student Ambassador STEM Club Vice-President Miss Imperial USA 2019 Disney Newsies Musical Performer
Favorite memory: Working on writing with Dr. Patterson. Working at the college library.
Future plans: Transfer to UC Irvine
Parents' names: Patricia Robles
