School: Frank Wright Middle School
Message to graduate: Congratulations! I love you!
Accomplishments: Music Awards
Extracurriculars: Advanced Band Drumline
Favorite memory: Band Concerts
Future plans: High School Band
Parents' names: Patricia Robles
