School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: This isn’t the end, it’s only the beginning. Your family loves you very much.
Extracurriculars: Varsity Cheer 4 years, Swim 3 years, Link Crew, Mock Trial,
Future plans: Zoe plans on attending Imperial Valley College this Fall. She plans on becoming a Registered Nurse and plans on furthering her education to become a Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner.
Parents' names: Christeena and Robert Ramirez
