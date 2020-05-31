Ray, Haylee

School: Imperial High School
Message to graduate: Your friends and family are so proud of you. You have made such good choices and continue to do so. We love you and will have your back as you continue on your journey. Never forget Ephesians 3:20 God has more in store for you than you could ever imagine!!
Accomplishments: Officer in Local and Sectional level in FFA, served on Junior Fair Board, Represented Imperial High School in Sacramento, received multiple scholarships, and is a certified life guard.
Extracurriculars: FFA, ASB, Campus Life, Link Crew, IVDZ, CSF, Student Council, Swim team, 4h, and is actively involved in her church, Faith Assembly
Favorite quote: For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord. Plans to prosper, not to harm. Jeremiah 29:11
Favorite memory: Being on the 2019 Football Homecoming court. Driving around the football field in a beautiful dress with friend and family cheering was a dream come true!
Future plans: Haylee plans to attend NMSU and hopes to return to the Valley as an Ag Teacher.
Parents' names: Roger and Jana Ray
