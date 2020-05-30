School: California State University, Dominquez Hills
Message to graduate: Ashley, we are very proud of you for accomplishing this moment in your life. You have made us all very proud of you. We love you.
Accomplishments: BA in Sociology
Favorite memory: The day baby Valerie Esperanza Camarillo came into all our lives 💜💛
Future plans: That you continue to reach your goals and that you make your way to receiving your Master's Degree
Parents' names: Daniel and Carolyn Rios
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.