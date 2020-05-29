School: Imperial High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations to our 2020 Imperial High School Graduate! We're proud of all you've accomplished these past four years. We can't wait to see what the next phase of your future holds for you. May the Lord continue to bless and guide your path. Love you Kristen! —Daddy, Mama and Rj
Extracurriculars: Varsity Track & Field Yearbook Editor IVDZ Master Link Crew
Favorite quote: She is clothed in strength and dignity and laughs without fear of the future. Proverbs 31:25
Favorite memory: Spending time with friends... trying to make the most of our Senior Year together!
Future plans: Planning on attending IVC then transferring to SDSU to pursue a field in Education.
Parents' names: Ruben and Patty Rivera
