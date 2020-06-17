School: Brawley Union High School
Message to graduate: Samantha congratulations for your graduation and for being a persistent young lady. We are very proud of you because you always give everything of you to achieve your goals. Keep it up Sammy. We live you very much!!
Accomplishments: Graduated Cum Laude AP Student
Extracurriculars: Tri-Sport student: Basketball, Swimming, Cheer First Aid & CPR AED certified Math Club, Adventure Club, Band Club
Favorite quote: "The Bible says: Love never fails, if it fails, it was never love."
Favorite memory: Spending time with my beasties JG, YA $ AZ
Future plans: Attending IVC for two years, then getting transferred to CSUSM to adquire a bachelor degree in Criminology and Justice Studies.
Parents' names: Alina Figueroa and Joe Rivera
