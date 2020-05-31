School: Calexico High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations Joel! May are your dreams come true. Always remember you are braver than you believe. Stronger than you seem. Smarter than you think and loved more than you know.
Accomplishments: •Navy Cadet Lieutenant •4 yrs Navy Cadet
Extracurriculars: Forensics Class
Favorite quote: "I'm tired"
Favorite memory: 4yrs at CHS and playing video games with friends.
Future plans: Enlist in the U.S. Navy
Parents' names: Javier & Misty Robles
