Rodriguez, Albert

School: Brawley Union High School
Message to graduate: We are so proud of you! Follow your dreams and always know we will support you! We love you!
Accomplishments: CIF and State participant for Cross Country
Extracurriculars: Cross Country and Track and Field
Future plans: Attend IVC for 2 years and then hope to transfer to Cal State University Fullerton
Parents' names: Albert and Mary M. Rodriguez
