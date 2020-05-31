Rodriguez, Jewellea

School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: We are super proud of you and all of your accomplishments! We love you so very much! Best of luck to you in all your future endeavors.
Accomplishments: Honor Roll all four years of high school
Extracurriculars: Varsity Softball all four years of high school
Favorite quote: Be your own sunshine
Future plans: IVC then transfer to University for kinesiology
Parents' names: Felix and Angelica Rodriguez
