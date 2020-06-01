Rojas, Sebastian

School: Calexico High School
Message to graduate: We love you son and we hope the best for you! Stay truthful to yourself and always keep your head up high and reach for the stars.
Accomplishments: Cal grant Presidential award (2 years)
Extracurriculars: Color guard Swim Cheer
Favorite quote: You ain’t the smartest of the Brady bunch
Favorite memory: When he was little I would sit down and cry with him whenever the older kids wouldn’t want to play with him and that memory for me is one I will always cherish because of the bond we created. —Mom
Future plans: Go to Palomar College for two years and then transfer into a 4 year university and major in biology
Parents' names: Veronica Fierro and Abraham Rojas
