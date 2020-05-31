School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: Felicidades Joel por este gran logo! Te queremos mucho! Keep going! Congratulations little brother on graduating high school. You can accomplish anything you set your mind to. Put in your best effort, don't stress out too much!
Accomplishments: Honors Graduate State Seal of Biliteracy
Extracurriculars: -Great Spartan Band Drumline -CUHS ASB
Favorite quote: "We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit." -Aristotle "Did you disinfect that?"
Favorite memory: The last High School Madness performance with the drumline.
Future plans: Graduate college and go to law enforcement academy.
Parents' names: Lorenza Roman (Mom), Joel Roman (Dad), Valeria Roman (Sister)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.