School: Calexico High School
Message to graduate: Felicidades chulo, esperamos que sigas cumpliendo todas tus metas!
Accomplishments: SBAC academic excellence award
Extracurriculars: Karate, boxing, wrestling
Favorite quote: “Train hard, fight easy”
Future plans: He wants to go to IVC then transfer to San Diego State, he wants to study criminal justice
Parents' names: Ana Romero, Julio Cesar Romero
