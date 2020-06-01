School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: Congrats to my Senior, you've made me super proud and always remember to follow your dreams, you got this Son, momma will always be here. LOVE YOU
Accomplishments: Perfect attendance, wrestling scholarships
Extracurriculars: ASB Sport Coordinator, did Swim and wrestled his Sophomore year till Senior year
Favorite quote: WOWWW Mom
Favorite memory: Being my my Son's side through thick and thin, attending all of his wrestling matches making sure he had all of his mommas support. Memories are forever and will be missed.
Future plans: Gonna be attending Iowa University till he gets his degree then from there leaving to the Air Force where he wants to become an Orthodontist Doctor
Parents' names: Adriana Jimenez
