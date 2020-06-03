Rubio, Brenda

School: Brawley Unión High School
Message to graduate: I will always be very proud of you, you can always get to where you propose. Congratulations daughter I love you!
Extracurriculars: Track and Cross Country for about 4 years.
Future plans: San Marcos University
Parents' names: Irania Torres
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.