Rubio, Kassandra

School: Brawley Union High School
Message to graduate: Congrats little sis!! You did it! Love you!
Accomplishments: High Honors CNA Pinning Homecoming Queen 2019
Extracurriculars: Wildside President ASB as Commissioner of Publicity Vice President of Nami Basketball
Parents' names: Liliana and Tomas Rubio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.