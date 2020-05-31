School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations! We are so proud of your hard work. Follow your dreams and you will succeed. We couldn’t have been blessed with a better son.
Accomplishments: Scholarship from Band Boosters Scholarship from Imperial Teachers Association
Extracurriculars: *Bass drummer for 4 yrs for CUHS “Great Spartan Band.” *Link Crew
Favorite quote: “Whatever it Takes”
Favorite memory: Attending his first football game in elementary & listening to the Great Spartan Band play. At the end of the game he knew he gad to be part of the band in high school.
Future plans: Attend Arizona Western College, become a photographer and eventually own his own photography studio
Parents' names: Domingo and Marisela Ruiz
