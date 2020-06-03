Sanchez, Jasmine

School: Desert Valley High School

Message to graduate: Congratulations to my beautiful niece, Jasmine! You are smart, determined and above all, kind. You are a shining example to many others and I couldn’t be more proud of you. Lots of love and best wishes for you on your graduation ❤️ You did it!! Class of 2020

Favorite quote: Nothing can dim the light which shines from within ❤️

Parents' names: Delia Jaques and Rudy Sanchez

