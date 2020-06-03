Sanchez, Jasmine

School: Desert Valley High School
Message to graduate: Congratulations to my beautiful niece, Jasmine! You are smart, determined and above all, kind. You are a shining example to many others and I couldn’t be more proud of you. Lots of love and best wishes for you on your graduation ❤️ You did it!! Class of 2020
Favorite quote: Nothing can dim the light which shines from within ❤️
Parents' names: Delia Jaques and Rudy Sanchez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.