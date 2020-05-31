School: Imperial High School
Message to graduate: Dad and Mom are very proud of you and all your achievements so far. Remember that God’s will is always perfect and the sky is the limit. Philippians 4: I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
Accomplishments: A-G requirements Graduating in the top 20 of your class 2020 CSF award GCU academic scholarship
Extracurriculars: Link crew HOSA Travel and varsity soccer
Favorite quote: You will miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take
Future plans: Become successful in the business Industry. Going to GCU for a BA in Business
Parents' names: Daniel and Rubiey Sandez
