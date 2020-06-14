School: Calexico High School

Message to graduate: You Did It!!! We Love You Princess!!! We proud of you!!! We know you get your own goals and purposes!!! ❤ With Love, Mami, Papi & Ally

Accomplishments: Honor roll, Seal of Biliteracy

Extracurriculars: CHEERLEADER, Calexico High School

Future plans: Attending this fall ,California State University San Marcos

Parents' names: Nereyda Felix , Antonio Segoviano

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.