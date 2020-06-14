School: Calexico High School
Message to graduate: You Did It!!! We Love You Princess!!! We proud of you!!! We know you get your own goals and purposes!!! ❤ With Love, Mami, Papi & Ally
Accomplishments: Honor roll, Seal of Biliteracy
Extracurriculars: CHEERLEADER, Calexico High School
Future plans: Attending this fall ,California State University San Marcos
Parents' names: Nereyda Felix , Antonio Segoviano
