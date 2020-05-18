School: Brawley Union High School
Message to graduate: It's been a great four years for you and we wish you the best of luck the next four at Monsters University.
Extracurriculars: 4 year Varsity Volleyball, 4 year Varsity Basketball, 4 year Varsity Softball, Leadership Club, ASB Office
Future plans: Attend Monsters University studying Aeronautics
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.