Solorzano Leon, Ana

School: Central Union High School
Message to graduate: We love you and we are so proud that you have accomplished every and each one of your goals so far.
Accomplishments: She has gotten honor roll every year and perfect attendance
Extracurriculars: She has been in swim, Link Crew and she did powderpuff last year.
Favorite quote: Always give the best of yourself
Favorite memory: Lunch with my friends and swim
Future plans: She plans to go to IVC to get her general courses. Then, she hopes to get into the nursing program there at IVC.
Parents' names: Marissa Leon
